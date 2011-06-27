Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Only 4 passenger sports car! doublet , 08/30/2005 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I traded my S500 for this car. I traded my Jaguar XKR for a SL500. The CLS55 is faster than my XKR and holds two adults in the back seat. The trunk is enormous. This is my daily driver. I love the sound, steering feel, power and look. Unbelievable to have something this cool and this practical. I am a senior and this is our sedan. Report Abuse

Love it!! eric egolf , 09/15/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love it!! A little tight in the back seat, yet I'm never there. Performance is excellent as well as handling. If you buy one, get used to cars stopping to take a photo with their cell phone cameras. I would highly recommend this car.

Best of the Best MarkB , 01/15/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the best car ever sold to the masses. The exterior styling is what an auto should be. It is not like those cookie cutter automobiles that we see on the road. The handling is superb and the aceleration is outstanding. The dynamic seats makes driving long distances more comfortable. This is the type of car Detroit should try to make.

Can I be Dreaming ? jjm , 01/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my CLS-55 for three months now. Prior to it I drove an E-55 for five years. The new supercharged CLS- 55 engine with tighter suspension is a superior ride to the E-55. The Harmon Kardon stereo system is OK, but not the best. The manual shift mechanism on the steering column makes city driving a blast again. I must say that everytime I get in this car, it puts me in another world allowing me to temporarily believe that its also Camelot on the outside. The combination of horsepower/torque on this car is what makes it so fun to be in. When I first got it, I was constantly going for the brakes because I was approaching the vehicle in front quicker than anticipated. C'est la vie !!