Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Black Series Features & Specs

More about the 2008 CLK-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)196.8/311.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6800 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Wheel base106.9 in.
Length183.2 in.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/30R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
