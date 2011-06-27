Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Black Series Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|196.8/311.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|320 watts stereo output
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|carbon, alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|Length
|183.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3948 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|285/30R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
