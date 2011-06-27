  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2007 CLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)196.8/295.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower475 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.6 cu.ft.
Length183.2 in.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume93.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ash, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Porcelain, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
