  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2006 CLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,500
See CLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,500
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.6 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume85.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Merlot, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal/Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal/Dark Blue, leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,500
255/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See CLK-Class Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles