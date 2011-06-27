Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
CLK500 is a Supermodel Girlfriend
It’s beautiful but a real pain to deal with. The CLK500 has been one of my favorite cars that I have owned, even having other more dependable Mercedes. I wanted a CLK since the original came out in the late 90’s and they only got better looking with the second generation. I finally got around to buying the V8 convertible I had longed for and it’s been a rollercoaster relationship since the very beginning. Repairs are costly and many used CLK’s have devalued to a point where buying one could be the same as repairing the a/c unit (which will go out, guaranteed.) As much trouble as the car has given me, from inoperable convertible top to faulty fiber optics in the entertainment components, the engine and transmission have never had a single fault. The V8 is a solid performer needing little more than regular oil changes and fluids topped off. It will eat through gas like it will eat your money if you replaced everything when it broke or failed. After years of defending my love for the car after all of its troubles I can say that it is not the car for everyone, rather for those who simply love the feel of how a naturally aspirated V8 Mercedes convertible drives and at a price that make that enjoyment obtainable to nearly anyone.
after 5 years and 50k miles
I bought the car with 6k miles on it. I am still amazed with car after 5 years, the way it obeys driver's command. Body style is great. Only changes made to this car are 20inch giovanni rims which makes it look even greater.I heard complain about having one cup holder only. There are actually two cup holders. I own four different vehicles and believe if you keep up with the maintanance and make small changes technology wise to your car, it will give you years of enjoyment, specialy to clk500
Not as good as it looks
Beautiful looking car. BUT, DO NOT PURCHASE NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!! My car has approx. 2,400 miles and has already been serviced overnight due to mechanical issues. The electronics or "toy's" are not all that great.
Wonderful!
This car brings back the joy in everyday life. It is sporty but luxurious. The ride is smooth, the sound system is rich and clear. The V8 engine is quiet and yet strong. The seats and in interior are comfortable with plenty of comfortable room for 4. The convertible tob is lined giving a quiet ride when the top is on. it makes any trip out a pleasure.
Two CLK Lemons in a row!
I leased a 2001 that had nothing but problems. They assured me that it was extremely rare. Sucker! I leased a 2004 on condition that if I had problems they would let me out of the lease. Sucker! Even worse than the first one, and guess what, they won't even return my phone calls about getting out of the lease. The car spent so much time in the shop getting the same things fixed that I don't bother any more. Seats don't work, windshield makes cracking sounds, gas tank doesn't fill properly, cruise control analog/digital readings don't match, brakes squeal, and much more. Never get this car! My wife's BMW has never had a day of trouble. When I finally ditch this lemon I'm going BMW.
