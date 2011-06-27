Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

CLK500 is a Supermodel Girlfriend Devin C. , 07/08/2018 CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It’s beautiful but a real pain to deal with. The CLK500 has been one of my favorite cars that I have owned, even having other more dependable Mercedes. I wanted a CLK since the original came out in the late 90’s and they only got better looking with the second generation. I finally got around to buying the V8 convertible I had longed for and it’s been a rollercoaster relationship since the very beginning. Repairs are costly and many used CLK’s have devalued to a point where buying one could be the same as repairing the a/c unit (which will go out, guaranteed.) As much trouble as the car has given me, from inoperable convertible top to faulty fiber optics in the entertainment components, the engine and transmission have never had a single fault. The V8 is a solid performer needing little more than regular oil changes and fluids topped off. It will eat through gas like it will eat your money if you replaced everything when it broke or failed. After years of defending my love for the car after all of its troubles I can say that it is not the car for everyone, rather for those who simply love the feel of how a naturally aspirated V8 Mercedes convertible drives and at a price that make that enjoyment obtainable to nearly anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

after 5 years and 50k miles amiraqeel , 03/22/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 6k miles on it. I am still amazed with car after 5 years, the way it obeys driver's command. Body style is great. Only changes made to this car are 20inch giovanni rims which makes it look even greater.I heard complain about having one cup holder only. There are actually two cup holders. I own four different vehicles and believe if you keep up with the maintanance and make small changes technology wise to your car, it will give you years of enjoyment, specialy to clk500

Not as good as it looks papichulo , 08/15/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Beautiful looking car. BUT, DO NOT PURCHASE NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!! My car has approx. 2,400 miles and has already been serviced overnight due to mechanical issues. The electronics or "toy's" are not all that great.

Wonderful! emorypath , 09/06/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car brings back the joy in everyday life. It is sporty but luxurious. The ride is smooth, the sound system is rich and clear. The V8 engine is quiet and yet strong. The seats and in interior are comfortable with plenty of comfortable room for 4. The convertible tob is lined giving a quiet ride when the top is on. it makes any trip out a pleasure.