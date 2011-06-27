  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2003 CLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,750
See CLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,750
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,750
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room42 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Front track58.9 in.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Ice Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Merlot
  • Charcoal/Dark Blue
  • Charcoal/Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,750
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See CLK-Class Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles