Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Why drive 55? fourriders , 05/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'll tell you why, because it flat out blows the doors off of everything offered by BMW, and most of the other pseudo-sports cars out there. Perfect handling, face pulling acceleration, drop dead looks, put this car in a class all its own. Seats conform to your shape by controlled air bladder, leather is of the finest quality. This car can quickly move from being an in your face - burn the tires off street racer, to becoming the very essence of a sophisticated elegant example of what a fine automobile should look and handle like.

clk55amg ReneeGlenn , 05/05/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a fun car to drive. excellent quality, handles wonderful. I would highly reccomend to anyone.

BMW M KILLER gregtorres , 03/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My CLK 55 reminds me of the muscle cars of the 70's but with the finesse and practicality of the 21st century. This car may be driven as a family car but when needed, the 380 LB/FT of torque will launch you into a neck snapping experience. I have managed to trash BMW M3'S as well as a few Porsches. The car was built so well balanced that the AMG massaged engine fits well with the chassis and suspension of the whole package. I believe I have found the perfect supercar for todays needs

total package tractorbill , 08/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A great driving car in the mountains and for road trips with 7-8 day durations. Trunk is large enough for two sets of clubs and luggage for two for a full weeks travel. The power calls one back to the days of the pony car. When shopping for a new toy considered the Porsche 911 and the new Jag, but there was no contest. Power and speed plus a trunk gave the CLK a major edge. Having owned more than 15 sport cars during my time and 10-15 luxury type sedans, this is the most fun and responsive car yet. Features I like are the throaty V-8 when the peddle hits the metal,the passing power, and the downshift capability in the mountains.