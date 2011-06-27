Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Why drive 55?
I'll tell you why, because it flat out blows the doors off of everything offered by BMW, and most of the other pseudo-sports cars out there. Perfect handling, face pulling acceleration, drop dead looks, put this car in a class all its own. Seats conform to your shape by controlled air bladder, leather is of the finest quality. This car can quickly move from being an in your face - burn the tires off street racer, to becoming the very essence of a sophisticated elegant example of what a fine automobile should look and handle like.
clk55amg
This is a fun car to drive. excellent quality, handles wonderful. I would highly reccomend to anyone.
BMW M KILLER
My CLK 55 reminds me of the muscle cars of the 70's but with the finesse and practicality of the 21st century. This car may be driven as a family car but when needed, the 380 LB/FT of torque will launch you into a neck snapping experience. I have managed to trash BMW M3'S as well as a few Porsches. The car was built so well balanced that the AMG massaged engine fits well with the chassis and suspension of the whole package. I believe I have found the perfect supercar for todays needs
total package
A great driving car in the mountains and for road trips with 7-8 day durations. Trunk is large enough for two sets of clubs and luggage for two for a full weeks travel. The power calls one back to the days of the pony car. When shopping for a new toy considered the Porsche 911 and the new Jag, but there was no contest. Power and speed plus a trunk gave the CLK a major edge. Having owned more than 15 sport cars during my time and 10-15 luxury type sedans, this is the most fun and responsive car yet. Features I like are the throaty V-8 when the peddle hits the metal,the passing power, and the downshift capability in the mountains.
Awesome!
I love my Mercedes-Benz CLK55. It has awesome power, ,handles like a champ, but still has a comfortable ride.
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner