2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45
What’s new
- The Mercedes-Benz CLA is redesigned for 2020
- New looks, more power and more interior space
- Addition of Mercedes' class-leading MBUX infotainment system
- Launches the second CLA generation for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Luxury badging without the premium price
- Available high-horsepower AMG CLA 45 trim
- Less rear headroom than the entry-level A-Class
- Decreased cargo space compared to the previous CLA generation
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Review
The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a sedan that's styled to look like a coupe and priced to attract new buyers to the brand. As an entry-level luxury sedan, it offers sleek looks and a big three-pointed star on the nose without quite the typical hit to the pocketbook associated with the German automaker. But when it was introduced in 2014, we weren't big fans of the CLA. The stiff seats and poor ride quality, along with the limited cabin space, made it hard to love. But it's been completely redesigned for 2020. It's now more practical and modern, and it's poised to become one of our favorite vehicles in the class.
Underneath this new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA are bones that are shared with the new, even more entry-level A-Class. The CLA also gets the same brilliant infotainment interface and its generally high standard of build quality. It also gains some headroom in the rear seat. The trunk is marginally smaller, but that's the price you pay for sleek styling. What's more, the CLA now offers two high-performance trims (the AMG CLA 35 and the AMG CLA 45) to complement the well-equipped base model. And for buyers who want to customize their car, Mercedes has a long list of available options to choose from.
With this long list of improvements, this new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA stands a much better chance against rivals from BMW and Audi. If you're shopping entry-level luxury sedans, the CLA should be one of your top considerations.
Which CLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan is offered in three trim levels: CLA 250, AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45. The base CLA 250 is powered by turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque) and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It comes standard with front-wheel drive but is available with all-wheel drive (4Matic). The AMG CLA 35 also uses a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (302 hp and 295 lb-ft) and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch as well. The CLA 45 gets the biggest power bump to its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (382 hp and 354 lb-ft), which is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. All-wheel drive is standard with the CLA 45.
Standard feature highlights for the CLA 250 include dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), side-by-side 7-inch infotainment screens, the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience interface (also known as MBUX), Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and forward collision mitigation.
Upgrade to the AMG CLA 35 and you'll get a higher-horsepower engine, a sport suspension, upgraded brakes, and a sport steering wheel. The AMG CLA 45 gets even more power, keyless entry and ignition, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, and blind-spot monitoring.
Several option packages are available depending on trim level. They add items such as leather upholstery, upgraded dash and door trim, a navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, a surround-view camera, a head-up display, and a Burmester sound system.
Features & Specs
|AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$54,800
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CLA-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns of an impending front collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Displays a warning triangle in the mirror if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate a turn signal.
- Attention Assist
- Uses many sensors and other data to tell if a driver is getting fatigued and suggests a rest stop.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
If you're looking for a step up in performance and equipment, the C-Class is another excellent choice from Mercedes. It has more headroom in the rear seat than the CLA, and it comes with some additional standard features. But, as you'd probably expect, it can be significantly more expensive depending on the trim level.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Audi A3
Sporty, refined and relatively inexpensive for its class, the Audi A3 is one of our favorite entry-level luxury sedans. Much like the CLA, the A3 offers a luxury badge at an affordable price. But if you like its size, you can add a few options to make it feel like your own. But the A3's infotainment interface may feel a bit dated compared to the CLA's MBUX system, so tech-focused shoppers will want to take a closer look before buying.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
While it used to be significantly larger than the CLA, the BMW 3 Series is now a much closer competitor when you consider the vehicle's respective dimensions. Fortunately for the CLA, it's much less expensive than the 3 Series. The 3 Series is still an impressive performer and it's enjoyable to drive every day, but the new CLA simply offers a better value at a lower price.
