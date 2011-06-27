  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 CLA-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.4/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,100
AMG "Red Cut" Exclusive Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG DINAMICA Interior Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG Dynamic Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,100
450 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,100
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Garmin MAP PILOTyes
AMG Performance Front Seats by Recaroyes
harman/kardon® LOGIC7 Surround Sound Systemyes
Black Seat Beltsyes
Topstitched MB-Tex Upper Dash and Door Trimyes
Active Parking Assistyes
Multicolor Ambient Cabin Lightingyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panelsyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheel (Nappa/DINAMICA)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,100
AMG Performance Exhaustyes
19" AMG Cross-Spoke Wheels (Black)yes
AMG Carbon Fiber Mirror Coversyes
Rear Spoileryes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheels (Black)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Length184.7 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Polar Silver (Matte Finish)
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Jupiter Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Night Black
Interior Colors
  • Nut Brown, leather
  • Sahara Beige/Black, leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leatherette/suede
  • Black/Red Cut, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,100
235/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
