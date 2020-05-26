2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45
What’s new
- AMG CLA 45 comes with more standard features for 2019
- Part of the first CLA generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Generous list of standard features
- Athletic handling instills confidence
- Luxury badging without the premium price
- Potent performance from the AMG CLA 45
- Engine and transmission are slow to respond at low speeds
- The ride can be rather stiff
- Rear seats are confining
- Some interior elements aren't up to luxury car standards
Which CLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Up until this year, the CLA was the most affordable vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. Now there's a new A-Class on the way that takes over that position, while the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA continues much as it has for the last six years.
When the CLA 250 debuted in 2013, we were far from impressed. It was plagued by lazy responses from the engine and transmission, a needlessly harsh ride quality, and some interior elements that were disappointing for a Mercedes-Benz. Over the years, the CLA has received some updates and improvements, but these still aren't enough to make the CLA a truly enticing pick for an entry-level luxury sedan.
Overall, we think the new A-Class is a better pick for an affordable Mercedes-Benz. It has a sleeker-looking interior with more of Mercedes' latest technology, plus more refined performance. You might also want to check out Audi's A3 as another option.
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan is offered in CLA 250 (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and a higher-performance AMG CLA 45 (375 hp, 350 lb-ft) trims. Both models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The standard CLA 250 is front-wheel-drive, but all-wheel drive (Mercedes' 4Matic) is available as an option. All-wheel drive is standard with the AMG CLA 45.
Standard feature highlights for the CLA 250 models include 17-inch wheels, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), eight-way power front sport seats with memory functions, and 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through.
On the technology front, you get an 8-inch infotainment screen, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, forward collision warning and mitigation, a drowsy driver monitoring system, the Mbrace emergency telematics, and an audio system with a CD player, HD radio, two SD card slots and two USB ports.
Upgrading to the AMG CLA 45 adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and running lights, unique styling and aerodynamic flourishes, a sport exhaust system, upgraded brakes and transmission, a torque-vectoring differential, a sport steering wheel, simulated suede upholstery inserts and a 12-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system.
There are a few main option packages to consider. These include the Premium package (keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free trunklid, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats and satellite radio), the Convenience package (auto-dimming mirrors and a universal garage door opener), the Interior package (leather upholstery, upgraded dash and door trim, and interior ambient lighting), the Multimedia package (a navigation system, voice controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration) and the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and intervention).
Many AMG-based styling elements are available on the CLA 250. Other notable add-ons include an automated parking system, an adjustable suspension, a panoramic sunroof and the Harman Kardon audio system. For 2019, the Premium and Convenience packages are included as standard equipment on the AMG CLA 45.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD)
Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current CLA has received some revisions, including a retuned suspension, a minor interior and exterior styling update, extendable front-seat thigh supports and a new infotainment screen. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's CLA 250, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bough this car not expecting, the ride and tech on this car. Handles the road, like it was born to be there. Classy looking and great aerodynamics.
Sponsored cars related to the CLA-Class
Features & Specs
|AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,100
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CLA-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns of an impending front collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Displays a warning triangle in the mirror if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate a turn signal.
- Attention Assist
- Uses many sensors and other data to tell if a driver is getting fatigued and suggests a rest stop.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 receives one of the highest Edmunds evaluation scores, not just in this entry-level luxury sedan class, but on the whole. It artfully balances sporting performance with comfort, and the interior lives up to the luxury badge. The rear seats are a little cramped, but not as much as the CLA's. The A3 betters the CLA in every significant metric and, quite frankly, this should be your benchmark.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. BMW 2 Series
The BMW 2 Series ranks just as highly as the class-leading Audi A3, but it is a two-door coupe, not a sedan. Given that the back seats in the Audi, the Mercedes or the BMW are limiting, we consider the 2 Series a worthy competitor. The 2 Series is a joy to drive, whether you go with the base 230i or the powerful M240i. It's more sporty than the Benz, yet it's also more comfortable.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class vs. Volvo S60
The S60 is the newest entry-level luxury sedan and benefits from Volvo's latest renaissance. We like it for its elegant and understated design, its wide variety of powertrains and numerous safety features and innovations. As with other cars in Volvo's lineup, the infotainment system can be a little tough to operate at first, but with some time it can be intuitive.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class:
- AMG CLA 45 comes with more standard features for 2019
- Part of the first CLA generation introduced for 2013
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,100.
Other versions include:
- AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,100
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
For the past six years, the CLA represented the most affordable model in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. For 2019, the all-new A-Class takes over that spot, slotting under the CLA by a few thousand dollars. The CLA 250 costs about the same as a nicely equipped family sedan and delivers a decent amount of refinement. Understandably, it's not as luxurious as other Mercedes vehicles, partially because those models have received the latest interior treatments and features, but buyers should be satisfied for the price.
Standard feature highlights for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 include 17-inch wheels, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, an 8-inch infotainment screen, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a rearview camera, forward collision warning and mitigation, a drowsy driver monitoring system, and the Mbrace emergency telematics. The AMG CLA 45 adds a more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, unique styling and aerodynamic flourishes, a sport exhaust system, upgraded brakes and transmission, a torque-vectoring differential, a sport steering wheel and faux suede upholstery elements.
Mercedes offers most of the CLA 250's optional features in packages. Key features to consider include keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, smartphone integration, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Many of these items are also standard on the AMG CLA 45.
Among other entry-level luxury sedans, the CLA 250 trails our class favorite, the Audi A3, which is similarly priced but quite a bit nicer to drive. The Mercedes gets a slight edge for price and feature content over the stalwart BMW 3 Series, but the advantages for performance and refinement are worth the added outlay. Check out the competition and all of Edmunds' resources to get the right fit for your tastes and budget.
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 is offered in the following styles: AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CLA-Class AMG CLA 45.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 featuring deep dives into trim levels including AMG CLA 45, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45s are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,330.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,419.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 and all available trim types: AMG CLA 45. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2020 RS 3
- 2020 Mirai
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mirage G4
- Acura RLX 2020
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Audi S8 2020