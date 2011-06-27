  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2014 CLA-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.4/419.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Edition 1 Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
AMG Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Pre-wiring for NavBoxyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
NavBoxyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Rear Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Bi-Xenon Headlampsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
18" AMG High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
18" Mercedes-Benz Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Front track60.9 in.
Length182.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Polar Silver
  • designo Patagonia Red
  • Night Black
  • Universe Blue Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Northern Lights Violet Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Cirrus White
Interior Colors
  • Black , leatherette
  • Ash Grey, leather
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,900
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
