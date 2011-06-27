Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (SPC)yes
In-Car Entertainment
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel (SPC)yes
SPLITVIEW Front-Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Wheel (Black)yes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
19" AMG Triple 5-Spoke Wheel (SPC)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length201.0 in.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Verde Brook Metallic (SPC)
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Andorite Grey Metallic
  • Monarch Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown Metallic
  • designo Platinum Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mauritius Red Metallic
  • designo Mystic Red Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Platinum Matte
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Black
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Corteccia, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • Ash/Grey Exclusive, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna Exclusive, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/35R20 102Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
