Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2010 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$207,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$207,170
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Performance Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$207,170
600 watts stereo outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$207,170
remote trunk releaseyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$207,170
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Alcantara Black Headlineryes
Burl Walnut Wood Trimyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Wood and Premium Leather Steering Wheelyes
Black Ash Wood Trimyes
Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Brown Poplar Wood Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$207,170
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$207,170
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Diamond White Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length199.4 in.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Cashmere/Savanna, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$207,170
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/35R20 102Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$207,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$207,170
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles