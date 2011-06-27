  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2008 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$197,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length200.2 in.
Gross weight5532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cognac/Black, premium leather
  • Savanna/Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/35R20 102Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
