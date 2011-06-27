Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Incredible for the money on the used market syberfilm , 09/21/2013 CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I have about 150,000 miles on my CL65. I always wanted a 65 but was told not to get one because of the expense to work on. Let me tell you this is ultra reliable and way cheaper then my Ferrari. I have only had to issues in over 100K of driving. I bought it used with about 50K on it. First issue was a coil unit went out and I had to replace it. Cost about $2,500. The other issue, the ABC was drooping. The shop wanted over $3,000 to fix. I found a video on youtube and did it myself. for about $400 US. I am not very mechanical at all. It took me all day to do. But saved some bucks. Other then those two issues. The car has been a dream. I just do the scheduled maintenance and drive. New update at 185K.. Just got out of the shop for a B service about $900. They found a small leak in the cooling system and fixed that for $450. Still runs strong. Burns about 1 quart of oil per 5,000 miles. Drove it from Chapel Hill NC to California for a nice road trip. Looks like I will hit the 200K mark soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Power...Luxury...Perfection Tom C , 01/26/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned my CL65 for almost two years and put almost 28K miles on it during this time. What an amazing car. It is literally a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The interior is still very pleasing to the eye and touch with high quality materials and fit. I still love the elegant and classic lines of the exterior. The torque is just unbelievable. The chassis does have a hard time corralling all that power...but you learn to be judicious with when/where you prod the throttle. I have previously owned an E39 M5 and Audi RS6, and I can't imagine getting rid of the CL65. There just isn't anything out there that compares (new CL65s weigh 200+lbs more with same power).

What a car... Nyslickest , 08/15/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Driven the CL55 AMG for a friend and it is a fun ride if you like the combination of luxury and speed!!!