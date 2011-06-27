Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Incredible for the money on the used market
I have about 150,000 miles on my CL65. I always wanted a 65 but was told not to get one because of the expense to work on. Let me tell you this is ultra reliable and way cheaper then my Ferrari. I have only had to issues in over 100K of driving. I bought it used with about 50K on it. First issue was a coil unit went out and I had to replace it. Cost about $2,500. The other issue, the ABC was drooping. The shop wanted over $3,000 to fix. I found a video on youtube and did it myself. for about $400 US. I am not very mechanical at all. It took me all day to do. But saved some bucks. Other then those two issues. The car has been a dream. I just do the scheduled maintenance and drive. New update at 185K.. Just got out of the shop for a B service about $900. They found a small leak in the cooling system and fixed that for $450. Still runs strong. Burns about 1 quart of oil per 5,000 miles. Drove it from Chapel Hill NC to California for a nice road trip. Looks like I will hit the 200K mark soon.
Power...Luxury...Perfection
I have owned my CL65 for almost two years and put almost 28K miles on it during this time. What an amazing car. It is literally a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The interior is still very pleasing to the eye and touch with high quality materials and fit. I still love the elegant and classic lines of the exterior. The torque is just unbelievable. The chassis does have a hard time corralling all that power...but you learn to be judicious with when/where you prod the throttle. I have previously owned an E39 M5 and Audi RS6, and I can't imagine getting rid of the CL65. There just isn't anything out there that compares (new CL65s weigh 200+lbs more with same power).
What a car...
Driven the CL55 AMG for a friend and it is a fun ride if you like the combination of luxury and speed!!!
The Flagship Coupe
The CL65 is the flagship coupe of the CL class from Mercedes Benz. The 6.0 litre V-12 Bi-Turbo engine produces and astonishing 604 hp and 738 ft-lbs of torque. The coupe accelerates from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds, making it a true 'beast' in the automotive industry. While the top speed had been electronically-limited to 155 mph, the car would be able to achieve about 200. If you take your head out from under the hood and step back you will find an array of extra modifications. These include an AMG aero-kit which include front and rear bumpers and side skirts. Mercedes was kind enough to add one of the nicest interiors that I have ever seem into this car. A race car and an everday driver, amazing.
