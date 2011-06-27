  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2001 CL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.2/466.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 3150 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Height55 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Length196.6 in.
Width73.1 in.
Curb weight4115 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Desert Silver
  • Designo Mocha Black
  • Tectite Gray
  • Glacier White
  • Aspen Green
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black
  • Almandine Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Black Opal
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Brilliant Silver
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
