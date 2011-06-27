Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.5/489.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length196.6 in.
Curb weight4115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Silver
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Tectite Gray
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Almandine Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oyster
  • Java
  • Ash
