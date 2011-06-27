  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  4. Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 CL-Class
Overview
See CL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.4 in.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width75.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Royal Indigo
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
See CL-Class Inventory

Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles