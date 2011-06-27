Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,746
|$3,917
|$4,563
|Clean
|$2,444
|$3,495
|$4,072
|Average
|$1,840
|$2,652
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,235
|$1,809
|$2,108
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,191
|$5,680
|$6,507
|Clean
|$3,729
|$5,069
|$5,807
|Average
|$2,807
|$3,846
|$4,406
|Rough
|$1,885
|$2,623
|$3,005