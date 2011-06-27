Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,559
|$3,709
|$4,344
|Clean
|$2,279
|$3,312
|$3,879
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,517
|$2,948
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,722
|$2,018
Estimated values
1998 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,889
|$5,195
|$5,920
|Clean
|$3,462
|$4,638
|$5,286
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,525
|$4,018
|Rough
|$1,757
|$2,412
|$2,751