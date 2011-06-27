Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/328.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3390 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
