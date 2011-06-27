2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|382.8/539.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|5 total speakers
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,572 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|89.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.5 in.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Length
|184.5 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|71.6 in.
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/40R18 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2010
- Used INFINITI Q70 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2008
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Cadillac
- Used Nissan Armada 2014
- Used Ram 2500 1998
- Used Audi A6 2001
- Used Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2017
- Used INFINITI Q70 2017 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Nissan Titan XD 2022
- 2022 X6
- BMW 7 Series 2022
- 2022 Lexus LS 500
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2022 Escalade ESV
- 2021 ID.4
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- 2022 Mustang
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2022
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- BMW 8 Series 2021
- 2021 Lexus RC 350
- 2022 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2022 Huracan STO
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2022 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2023 Toyota Corolla News
- 2023 VinFast VF 8 News
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V News
- 2022 Ford E-Transit News
Other models
- Used Nissan Leaf in Mattapan, MA
- Used Hyundai Veloster in Harrison, NJ
- Used Land-Rover LR2 in Paramus, NJ
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Lorton, VA
- Used Audi A6 in Marble Falls, TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Uniontown, OH
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in Spring Valley, NY
- Used Nissan Maxima in Dorchester Center, MA
- Used Dodge Journey in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Lincoln Navigator in Andover, MN
- Used Audi S5 in Clifton Park, NY
- Used Infiniti G37-Sedan in Englishtown, NJ
- Used Audi S5 in Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Used Lamborghini Aventador in Calumet City, IL
- Used Cadillac SRX in Land O Lakes, FL
- Used Pontiac Solstice in Leominster, MA
- Used Ford Ecosport in Dundee, MI
- Used Tesla Model-S in Ramsey, NJ
- Used Lexus RC-300 in Jamison, PA
- Used Fiat 124-Spider in Newark, DE
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Coupe in District Heights, MD
- Used Cadillac CT5 in Matteson, IL
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Watertown, MA
- Used Genesis G80 in Albertville, AL
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Sherwood, OR
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Mc Kees Rocks, PA
- Used Subaru Impreza in Lyndhurst, NJ
- Used Lincoln Continental in Woodstock, IL
- Used Acura MDX in Elmont, NY
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Woodside, NY