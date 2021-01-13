2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Mercedes' new S-Class certainly sets new standards for luxury and opulence. But you know, you might not be able to afford a six-figure executive sedan with facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. If so, you might want to consider the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Available in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, the C-Class is a versatile small luxury car that offers an appealing mix of comfort, performance and top-notch construction. But this current-generation C-Class — it dates back to the 2015 model year — is getting on its years, and it lacks the newest Mercedes infotainment interface. As such, the A-Class and the E-Class — the two vehicles that bookend the C-Class in terms of price and size — feel more modern and up-to-date. Check out our Edmunds Expert Rating for the full rundown of this Merc's hits and misses.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The C-Class delivers respectable performance, impressive comfort, and a luxurious cabin loaded with advanced technology. A wealth of options means you can tailor the car to taste, but those options can add up quick. At a certain point, the Benz's traditional rivals start to look like better values. But there's no denying the Benz's attention to quality and the appeal of its elegant, old-school luxury feel.

How does it drive? 8.0

The C-Class we tested, the C 300, places few demands on the driver. It makes sufficient power for a luxury sedan with a base engine and, when equipped with the optional AMG sport suspension, offers exceptional handling. You also get responsive steering and unflappable braking.



Acceleration feels strong. The C 300 has an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, though it trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but it can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

It's unfortunate that the C 300 scores so poorly here. We like how the front seats are supremely comfortable and offer a broad range of adjustment for all body types. The climate control system is full-featured and effective too.



But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine too comes across as unrefined, and it sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.

How’s the interior? 8.0

An elegant center stack with only the most necessary controls adds to the C 300's classy vibe. Unfortunately, the price for this minimalist design is that some functions lack physical buttons. The only way to access them is through menus in the infotainment display screen.



Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height. It makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, it has less rear legroom and footroom than some rival luxury sedans.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The C 300's 10.25-inch display has crisp, clear graphics. You can control the infotainment system in many ways, including touchpad controllers on the steering wheel and a more traditional dial-and-button array. It's overkill, but all the controls work seamlessly, and many drivers will appreciate the choice.



The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. The driver assist features work well and are well calibrated, but they're a pricey option.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The C 300's trunk (12.6 cubic feet) is small for the class. A low bumper height and a fairly wide trunk opening make it easy to load luggage and gear. But the trunk is deeper than it is wide, and there's no compensating for the lack of overall space. The cabin doesn't offer a lot of places to store your small items either.



Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.

How economical is it? 7.0

We tested the C 300 with all-wheel drive. The EPA estimates it gets 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a bit less than rivals. We recorded an underwhelming 24 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 7.0

A base C-Class is competitively priced. But adding options quickly pushes the price skyward. Our loaded test car was $63,525 as equipped. Many of its options were nice but not essential — and in the case of the AMG Line package, with its stiff suspension, and the optional 19-inch wheels, we'd argue detrimental.



The A-Class is the new "entry-level" Benz, but the C-Class has been the traditional point of entry. So for an entry-level luxury car, build quality is exceptional. There's an impressive attention to detail and fit and finish in this mass-produced luxe sedan. Panel fit, controls, trim and brightwork are all very solid.

Wildcard 7.5

The C 300 can range from mild to wild, the latter especially when equipped with the optional AMG package. We're not sure it's worth it since the ride comfort is a significant downgrade from what we'd consider to be the peak Benz experience of a competent, coddling ride. The AMG package can be a thrill for some drivers, although for those drivers, we'd recommend simply moving up to the C 43 for more power and overall sportiness.



Absent the stiff suspension and ride, though, the C-Class remains a kind of old-school luxury experience, with the benefit of modern tech, design, connectivity and driver safety. The margins between its rivals are thin, but the Benz still exudes a bit more elegance and grace.

Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Any of the AMG models will give you the thrills you'd expect of a sport sedan, but consider sticking with the standard C 300. It has a decent amount of power and the money you save with it means you can spend more on the C-Class' optional extras if you want. The Premium package is a good place to start. The Driver Assistance package is comprehensive without being overly pricey, though it also requires adding the Multimedia package.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a small luxury car sold in sedan, coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Five trims are available in increasing levels of performance: C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. Most models use rear-wheel drive, though the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 feature all-wheel drive. Regardless of engine, a nine-speed automatic is the only transmission available.