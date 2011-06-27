  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 C-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
MB Entry Navigationyes
AMG Performance Front Seatsyes
AMG DRIVE UNITyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigationyes
Comfort Boxyes
12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
AMG DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Inductive Wireless Charging And NFC Pairingyes
Power Rear-Window Sunshadeyes
All-Season Front Floor Matsyes
AMG Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Carbon Style Mirror Housingsyes
LED AMG Crest Projectorsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
19" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3874 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.6 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Magma Grey/Black w/Yellow Stitching, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette/suede
  • Platinum White Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

