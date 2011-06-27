2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/469.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Exterior Lighting Package
|yes
|Parking Assistance Package
|yes
|AMG Night Package
|yes
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|590 watts stereo output
|yes
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|MB Entry Navigation
|yes
|AMG Performance Front Seats
|yes
|AMG DRIVE UNIT
|yes
|AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigation
|yes
|Comfort Box
|yes
|12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|AMG DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Inductive Wireless Charging And NFC Pairing
|yes
|Power Rear-Window Sunshade
|yes
|All-Season Front Floor Mats
|yes
|AMG Carbon Fiber/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|leatherette/suede
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Style Mirror Housings
|yes
|LED AMG Crest Projectors
|yes
|AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|19" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|19" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Matte Black Wheels
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Length
|187.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3874 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.6 in.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/40R18 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,100
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
