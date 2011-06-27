  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,500
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
AMG Performance Studio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,500
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,500
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Head-Up Displayyes
MB Entry Navigationyes
AMG Performance Front Seatsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
AMG DRIVE UNITyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigationyes
12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
AMG DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Replace Red or Silver Seat Belts w/Blackyes
Inductive Wireless Charging And NFC Pairingyes
All-Season Front Floor Matsyes
AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,500
19" AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
Carbon Style Mirror Housingsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
AMG Performance Exhaust Systemyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Chrome Trimyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leatherette/suede
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Magma Grey, leather
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,500
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

