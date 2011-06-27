  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,250
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,250
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,250
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,250
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,250
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,250
MB Entry Navigationyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
AMG Head-Up Displayyes
AMG Performance Front Seatsyes
64-Color LED Ambient Lighting/AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigationyes
Comfort Boxyes
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Replace Red or Silver Seat Belts w/Blackyes
Power Rear-Window Sunshadeyes
AMG Nappa/Piano Black Performance Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,250
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,250
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,250
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
LED AMG Crest Projectorsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
AMG Performance Exhaust Systemyes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leatherette/suede
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,250
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,250
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See C-Class Inventory

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars