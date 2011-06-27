  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2019 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/539.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Leather Seating Packageyes
AMG Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
designo Bengal Red Nappa Leather Packageyes
AMG Line w/Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,800
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,800
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Head-Up Displayyes
MB Entry Navigationyes
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigationyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
MB-Tex Upper Dashboard and Doors w/Topstitchingyes
SiriusXM Radio with 6-Month All Access trialyes
64-Color LED Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,800
19" 10-Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
18" Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Carbon-Fiber-Look Mirror Housing Coveryes
Illuminated Staryes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Rear Chrome Trimyes
Roof Spoileryes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Length184.5 in.
Width71.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
Interior Colors
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Magma Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Magma Grey/Black, leather
  • designo Bengal Red Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leatherette
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,800
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

