  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2019 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/574.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,400
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Leather Seating Packageyes
AMG Lineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Exterior Lighting Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG Line w/Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,400
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Head-Up Displayyes
MB Entry Navigationyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Pre-Installation for SD-Card Navigationyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
64-Color LED Ambient Lighting w/Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Inductive Wireless Charging and NFC Pairingyes
Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Power Rear-Window Sunshadeyes
MB-Tex Upper Dashboard and Doors w/Topstitchingyes
SiriusXM Radio with 6-Month All Access trialyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
High-Resolution Center Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Rear Spoileryes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
18" Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Carbon-Fiber-Look Mirror Housing Coveryes
Illuminated Staryes
18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Adaptive Highbeam Assistyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Length184.5 in.
Width71.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Mojave Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Magma Grey, leatherette
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Magma Grey/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,400
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars