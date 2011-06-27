  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,400
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,400
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,400
designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa Leather Packageyes
Advanced Lighting Packageyes
designo Saddle Brown/Black Nappa Leather Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
designo Saddle Brown/Black Nappa Leather w/AMG Performance Seatsyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa Leather w/AMG Performance Seatsyes
Premium Driver Assistance Packageyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,400
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,400
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Head-Up Displayyes
Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear-Side Window Sunshadesyes
Replace Red or Silver Seat Belts w/Blackyes
Garmin MAP PILOT SD Cardyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheelyes
Power Rear-Window Sunshadeyes
AMG Performance Seatsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Air Balance Cabin Air Purification and Fragrance Systemyes
AMG Track Pace Applicationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatherette/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
19" AMG Split 5-Spoke w/Black Accentsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
Illuminated Staryes
LED Headlampsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Packageyes
19" AMG Split 5-Spokeyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • designo Platinum White Pearl/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black MBTex/DINAMICA w/Red Accents, leatherette/suede
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Cranberry Red/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,400
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See C-Class Inventory

Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles