Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Absolute pleasure to drive Donatello57 , 07/11/2017 C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2014 C250 coupe. This is my second C300 sedan. Wow! This car is so nice to drive. Quiet, composed, sporty when you want it to be. I've gotten so many compliments on how beautiful the car is. I didn't get the larger wheels because I wanted the ride to be as soft as possible. Added the $5000 package and it has all the luxury i need. Seats are extremely comfortable, Steering is concise and light. Gear shifts using the paddles are immediate. Fuel economy is pretty good. Averaging 27 mpg combined. If I had one complaint it would be the back seats. They are a bit uncomfortable. Sit a an odd angle and I didn't really feel comfortable in them. Not that I care, really. It's all about the driver seat and that is superb! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Great but not so great Rick Banister , 10/30/2017 C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful Steep learning curve for the instruments in general and navigation system in particular. Wish they had just used CarPlay, which has native smart phone integration. Programming the nav while driving is extremely distracting. Voice recognition is terrible. Lacks alternate route capability. No advice on traffic avoidance. I do like the freeway advices on services available at oncoming off ramps, but google maps or apple maps are much better. Headrests are superb -- all the other cars these days have head rests far too forward in response to recent federal standards, including the E-class, giving me a pain in the neck just sitting in the parking lot. But the seats are VERY firm. Park bench firm, and not comfortable for long drives. Steering and handling are very light and precise. Fold-down seats make for cavernous cargo capacity. I lost $10,000 in resale value the first year, which is ridiculous, as this car seems like it's built to last forever and is very high quality. After a little over two year, the car is worth half of what I paid for it new, even considering the $5,000 end of model year discount. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Over rated Mercedes Pam G , 03/01/2020 C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It has excellent acceleration & is very comfortable to drive, but the interior of the car is poorly designed. The center console controls many functions of the car. But if you slightly touch or bump the round knob on the console, you can unintentionally suddenly change the radio station, or the navigation, or the phone settings. Basically, many of the controls for the car is located on the console. Also, the turn indicators & windshield wipers are on the same lever handle. Often you accidentally turn the wiper on when you wanted to turn left. The gear shift is located on the steering column which are not in many cars . I just found that the placement of some of these features were very frustrating to relearn. When I automatically reached for something I realized, uh oh, I just bumped my hand on something & now the radio station suddenly switches or I would grab one of the handles on the steering column & all of sudden the wipers would start. It's just annoying & for this reason, I would never get another Mercedes unless they change the interior design of these controls of the car.

New c300 Larry stradal , 06/12/2017 C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Great looking car with very nice interior. Love how this car drives,its a real joy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value