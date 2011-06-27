Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Absolute pleasure to drive
Traded in my 2014 C250 coupe. This is my second C300 sedan. Wow! This car is so nice to drive. Quiet, composed, sporty when you want it to be. I've gotten so many compliments on how beautiful the car is. I didn't get the larger wheels because I wanted the ride to be as soft as possible. Added the $5000 package and it has all the luxury i need. Seats are extremely comfortable, Steering is concise and light. Gear shifts using the paddles are immediate. Fuel economy is pretty good. Averaging 27 mpg combined. If I had one complaint it would be the back seats. They are a bit uncomfortable. Sit a an odd angle and I didn't really feel comfortable in them. Not that I care, really. It's all about the driver seat and that is superb!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great but not so great
Steep learning curve for the instruments in general and navigation system in particular. Wish they had just used CarPlay, which has native smart phone integration. Programming the nav while driving is extremely distracting. Voice recognition is terrible. Lacks alternate route capability. No advice on traffic avoidance. I do like the freeway advices on services available at oncoming off ramps, but google maps or apple maps are much better. Headrests are superb -- all the other cars these days have head rests far too forward in response to recent federal standards, including the E-class, giving me a pain in the neck just sitting in the parking lot. But the seats are VERY firm. Park bench firm, and not comfortable for long drives. Steering and handling are very light and precise. Fold-down seats make for cavernous cargo capacity. I lost $10,000 in resale value the first year, which is ridiculous, as this car seems like it's built to last forever and is very high quality. After a little over two year, the car is worth half of what I paid for it new, even considering the $5,000 end of model year discount.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over rated Mercedes
It has excellent acceleration & is very comfortable to drive, but the interior of the car is poorly designed. The center console controls many functions of the car. But if you slightly touch or bump the round knob on the console, you can unintentionally suddenly change the radio station, or the navigation, or the phone settings. Basically, many of the controls for the car is located on the console. Also, the turn indicators & windshield wipers are on the same lever handle. Often you accidentally turn the wiper on when you wanted to turn left. The gear shift is located on the steering column which are not in many cars . I just found that the placement of some of these features were very frustrating to relearn. When I automatically reached for something I realized, uh oh, I just bumped my hand on something & now the radio station suddenly switches or I would grab one of the handles on the steering column & all of sudden the wipers would start. It's just annoying & for this reason, I would never get another Mercedes unless they change the interior design of these controls of the car.
New c300
Great looking car with very nice interior. Love how this car drives,its a real joy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Great car, engine is quiet. One negative, I do not like the position of the navigation system. Some of the questions is N/A as I only have the car three weeks and am only driving 5 miles to the bus station.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner