Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e Features & Specs

More about the 2016 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG51
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe51 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG51
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Hands-Free Access Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Air Balance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
SD-Card for Garmin Map Pilot Navigationyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Manual Roller Sunblinds for Rear Windowsyes
Electric Roller Sunblindyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Illuminated Staryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Silk Beige/Black, leatherette
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Silk Beige/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
