Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Hands-Free Access Packageyes
AMG Night Stylingyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Air Balance Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
designo Platinum White/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Packageyes
designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Manual Roller Sunblinds for Rear Windowsyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
Electric Roller Sunblindyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Titanium Forged AMG Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
AMG Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler and Mirror Coversyes
Illuminated Staryes
19" AMG Forged Black Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight3816 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Grey Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/White Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Red Pepper Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
265/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles