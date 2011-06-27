  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/539.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Sport Package PLUSyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Full Leather Seating Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer (SPC)yes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Becker MAP PILOTyes
Pre-wiring for Becker MAP PILOTyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
iPod/MP3 Media Interfaceyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Roof Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
18" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
18" AMG 7-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Length180.7 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
Interior Colors
  • Almond/Beige, leatherette
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Almond MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Almond/Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Gray Leather, leather
  • Almond Leather, leather
  • Ash MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Black MB-Tex, leatherette
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
