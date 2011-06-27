  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG Black Series Features & Specs

More about the 2012 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)226.2/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AMG Performance Mediayes
Rear Seat Removalyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Aerodynamic Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Combination - AMG exterior Carbon Fiber & Aerodynamics Pacakgeyes
19" Forged Matte Black Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Length185.3 in.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • Magno Night Black Matte
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/DINAMICA, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
285/30R19 tiresyes
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
