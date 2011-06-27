  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2012 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)226.2/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower451 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
COMAND Single Disc Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
AMG Development Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
450 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Navigation Systemyes
Two Tone Porcelain/Black Leatheryes
Two Tone Sand/Black Leatheryes
Media Interface PLUSyes
Single Tone Sand Leatheryes
Two Tone Classic Red/Black Leatheryes
Single Tone Black Leatheryes
Single Tone Porcelain Leatheryes
In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer (SPC)yes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Single Tone Classic Red Leatheryes
mbraceyes
KEYLESS GOyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Length185.3 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Gross weight4762 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height54.6 in.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Porcelain, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/DINAMICA, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Classic Red/Black, premium leather
  • Sand/Black, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/35R18 94Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
