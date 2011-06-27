Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,600
COMAND Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,600
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,600
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Leather Upholsteryyes
Nav + 4 - Universal Media Interface (UMI)yes
Dynamic Rear View Monitoryes
Burl Walnut Wood Trimyes
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
iPod Integration Kityes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Harman Kardon Sound System w/Dolby 5.1yes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Metallic Paintyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Roof Spoileryes
Keyless Goyes
Luxury Sedanyes
Rear Deck Spoileryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Grille Conversion Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
