Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)208.8/330.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower451 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Length186.1 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume100.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Mars Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Black, premium leather
  • Grey/Black, leather
  • Black/Sahara Beige, premium leather
  • Grey, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
255/35R18 94Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
