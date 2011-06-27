  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2008 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,840
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,840
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,840
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,840
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Black, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,840
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,840
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See C-Class Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles