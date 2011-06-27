  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2006 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.
Length181.8 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68.0 in.
Rear track58.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Alabaster White
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
245/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
