  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2006 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,950
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,950
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,950
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight3685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume97.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68.0 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Alabaster White
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Royal Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,950
205/55R H tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See C-Class Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles