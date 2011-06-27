  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,250
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,250
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,250
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,250
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
