  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2004 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,150
See C-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,150
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,150
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,150
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
leather/clothyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Mars Red
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pacific Blue premium leather
  • Charcoal premium leather
  • Ash
  • Oyster
  • Ash premium leather
  • Oyster premium leather
  • Charcoal
  • Java
  • Java premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,150
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,150
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See C-Class Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles