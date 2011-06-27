  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,850
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,850
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.8 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.1 cu.ft.
Length171 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Exterior Colors
  • Citron Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Mars Red
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Paprika Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Ash
  • Charcoal premium leather
  • Oyster
  • Oyster premium leather
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,850
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
225/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,850
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
