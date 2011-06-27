Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Certified pre-owned, what a great car... gogomikey01 , 12/03/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought a black on in June,certified with just under 25k miles. I drive just over 900 miles/week,almost all highway, rest is 2 lane winding county road. The car is quick and quiet,with a smooth and well contolled ride. I drive aggressively, this car is very responsive. Just had heavy ground frost and icing, 4matic lets me accelerate into traffic with confidence. This is a very sporty car with the utility of a wagon. Drove BMWX3,BMW325Xi, VW 4motion GLS and W8,this was much nicer. Best praise, just bought another one today for my wife,certified '03 with just over 19K since we both like this one so much. Cargo room is small for a wagon, but plenty big when the rear seats are folded down. Report Abuse

Almost a 10 matrixfreak , 09/20/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had the car for over a year. Been a joy to drive. Have enjoyed driving car everyday. A tremendous amount of comfort & safety features for the price. A little weak in the performance department but adaquate. Full power seats should be std. & not a $1200 package upgrade. Also, cupholder is a Rube Goldberg experiment. Feel sorry for the poor soul that paid close to sticker price. I get a tremendous discount by working for Daimlier but was almost insulted by the trade-in value. Plan to keep this car a while!! Report Abuse

Mercedes has become Chrysler! No more Mercedes , 04/05/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mercedes used to be one of the best quality, most reliable, a durable cars. Since they merged their purchasing / procurement function with Chrysler and decided to globalize themselves instead of being 100% German, the Mercedes quality degenerated to the level of Chrysler or even below. I love the design and the functionality of the station wagon. I love driving it. But the QUALITY? My car within 30,000 miles had 2 catalytic converters, 2 (!) alternators, engine gaskets (ouch) and several little bottoms replaced. 2 door knobs and parts of 2 doors were replaced. The headlights after 50,000 miles are no longer possible to turn off, electrical problem with several thousand dollar repair cost Report Abuse

This is one terrific car! J26 , 09/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased in August 2003. Previously owned a 2000 Audi A6 and never thought I'd find a car with a better ride and handling, but the C240 4Matic wagon fit the bill quite nicely. Great styling, comfortable interior and QUIET! Fantastic handling and control. Report Abuse