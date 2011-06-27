  1. Home
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,300
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,300
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Front head room38.5 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.1 cu.ft.
Length171 in.
Curb weight3385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Paprika Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Citron Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,300
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
