Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 C-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,700
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room42 in.
leather/clothyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.6 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3465 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Exterior Colors
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster White
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Ash
  • Charcoal
  • Java
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,700
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,700
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
