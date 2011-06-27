Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,950
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,950
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.1 cu.ft.
Length171 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Exterior Colors
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Desert Silver
  • Paprika Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Citron Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,950
205/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
