Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2002 C-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower349 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.2 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight3540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width68 in.
Rear track57.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magma Red Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • Tectite Gray Metallic
  • Desert Silver
  • Alabaster White
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
