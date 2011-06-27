Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

So much potential in such a little car Chris , 03/16/2017 C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car used several years ago, and it was about 10 years old at the time. Despite recommendations from friends and family to avoid a decade old German vehicle, I was drawn to the style and the way it felt when I test drove it. While certainly far from the most rare or exotic Mercedes-Benz, the car still offered a certain pizzazz the car I was driving (a fox-body Mustang) just didn't have. Mechanically, the car has been as sound as any 16 year old car can be. The headliner needed to be replaced a year or so after purchase, as did a crank position sensor and the hoods struts. Earlier this year, the driver's seat position motor also needed replaced. Otherwise, I dare say the car has been almost bulletproof. I'm not proud to say I've driven the car in exceedingly adverse conditions, including heavy flooding and sleet when I had no business being on the road. Each time the car delivered me to my destination safely. I've driven it from my home in Texas to California, Georgia and even Baja California in Mexico. Its been my commuter, grocery getter, and I've taken it to the home repair store for lumber or insulation more times than you'd think. Really, my only gripe is that I wish they spend the same attention to style, detail and build quality on the interior as they obviously did the rest of the vehicle. The grey on grey interior in my car is sort of bland, and my car came with a tape player only. When buying a Mercedes, you'd think they wouldn't nickle and dime you for a CD player. The seats are also a little firm, but most people probably won't notice because they won't drive it 11 or 12 hours at a time the way I have driven mine. I have almost 140,000 miles on my car and plan to keep it for years to come. After all, being 90% of brilliant is still being pretty darn good! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car ... For the price paid Michael , 12/05/2015 C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful An extremely fun, forgiving car. Definitely enjoy taking this car on back-roads using the tip-tronic transmission. as expected a lot of maintenance involved in owning a Mercedes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You'll never want to get out of this car MBbrat , 10/07/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful There is a reason that Mercedes-Benz has a reputation for being one of the most luxurious and prestigious cars built today. Even the C-class boasts so many features, you won't believe it's the lowest class they manufacture. I never mind being stuck in traffic anymore when I'm in my C240. It just becomes a part of you-- an extension of your own body! The performance is outstanding, and you won't feel safer in any other car. Report Abuse

Absolutely Love this car! Anthony , 04/27/2018 C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my second Mercedes-Benz and just like my other car it's been a solid, reliable and fun car to drive! I will be honest the maintenance on these cars can be a little pricey if you take it somewhere to have it serviced. I work on my own cars so never had to deal with that. Once you fix the small defects on this car it's a very solid reliable ride. The 3.2L V6 engine is no slouch! It's got plenty of power and picks up speed very quickly. Currently the car has 156,000 miles and it's been running very well! Only things I've had to replace was the fuel pump and the crank position sensor. Both very inexpensive if you order them online. Everything else on this car I've replaced as they wear out. RockAuto and Ebay are the best places to get after market parts for these cars very inexpensively. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse