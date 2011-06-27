Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|84
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|EPA City MPGe
|85 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|84 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|85/82 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|82 mi.
|Combined MPG
|84
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Torque
|251 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 0 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Premium 2 Package
|yes
|Interior Package
|yes
|Premium 3 Package
|yes
|Electric Blue Interior Package
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|USB connection
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Garmin Map Pilot
|yes
|Black Headliner
|yes
|Comand Navigation w/Hard Drive
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Multicolor Ambient Cabin Lighting
|yes
|Grey Headliner
|yes
|Smartphone Integration Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|51.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|171.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3924 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|62.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.2 in.
|Width
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 80000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
