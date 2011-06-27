  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e Features & Specs

More about the 2017 B-Class Electric Drive
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
See B-Class Electric Drive Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG84
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,900
EPA City MPGe85 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe84 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)85/82 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe82 mi.
Combined MPG84
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Torque251 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower177 hp @ 0 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,900
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Premium 2 Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Electric Blue Interior Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,900
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,900
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Black Headlineryes
Comand Navigation w/Hard Driveyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Multicolor Ambient Cabin Lightingyes
Grey Headlineryes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
leatheretteyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Maximum cargo capacity51.4 cu.ft.
Length171.5 in.
Curb weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Height62.5 in.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Exterior Colors
  • designo Mountain Grey Magno (Matte)
  • Kryptonite Green Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Cocoa Brown Metallic
  • Mountain Grey Metallic
  • South Seas Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Night Black
Interior Colors
  • Hazelnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Blue and Grey Topstitching, leatherette
  • Cranberry Red, leather
  • Crystal Grey, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,900
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See B-Class Electric Drive Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles